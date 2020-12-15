Matt Rhule won’t turn final three games into a tryout for next year

Getty Images

The Panthers fell to 4-9 with last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and that leaves them playing out the string over the final three weeks of head coach Matt Rhule’s first season with the team.

With no playoff hopes and a long-term commitment to Rhule in place, the coach was asked on Monday about looking at quarterback Will Grier and other young players in the remaining games. Rhule said he was not planning to deviate from the way he’s been doing business all year and wants the team to learn how to finish a season regardless of what’s going on around them.

“I’m going to go try to win the last three games, so I’m going to put the guys that earned the right to start or play in,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I just don’t think it’s a great message to the team to start making this a tryout. The question earlier about how to keep guys’ eyes from glossing over, if we learn one thing this year with a young team, if we learn how to finish a season with 28 days of focus in December, if we have a chance to be a playoff team next year, our ability to focus around Christmas, to focus around Thanksgiving, to go win games at the end of the year when you’re beat up, when practices are shorter, that’s a skill.”

There will be questions for Rhule and the Panthers to answer about the future at several spots, including quarterback, but it’s clear that the coach wants the focus to be on the present until there are no games left on the schedule.