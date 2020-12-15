Mike Tomlin: We essentially laid an egg against Bills

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Washington Football Team in Week 13, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was looking forward to a chance to see how the team reacted “individually and collectively” to the end of an 11-game winning streak.

The answer came against the Bills on Sunday night and it was not a positive one. Tomlin said at a Tuesday press conference that the Bills were the more physical team and that his club “essentially laid an egg” against another division leader in the AFC.

With two losses in a row, Tomlin was asked if he thinks the team is trending in the wrong direction heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

“I know that we’ve lost two games in a row and they haven’t been good performances. We’re looking to rectify that,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Tomlin said he thinks it will be positive to have a full week of practice after playing each of their last two games on short weeks and that they “certainly” could do more padded work in hopes of increasing their physicality against the Bengals on Monday night.