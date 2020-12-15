Mike Tomlin: We essentially laid an egg against Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
After the Steelers lost to the Washington Football Team in Week 13, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was looking forward to a chance to see how the team reacted “individually and collectively” to the end of an 11-game winning streak.

The answer came against the Bills on Sunday night and it was not a positive one. Tomlin said at a Tuesday press conference that the Bills were the more physical team and that his club “essentially laid an egg” against another division leader in the AFC.

With two losses in a row, Tomlin was asked if he thinks the team is trending in the wrong direction heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

“I know that we’ve lost two games in a row and they haven’t been good performances. We’re looking to rectify that,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Tomlin said he thinks it will be positive to have a full week of practice after playing each of their last two games on short weeks and that they “certainly” could do more padded work in hopes of increasing their physicality against the Bengals on Monday night.

8 responses to “Mike Tomlin: We essentially laid an egg against Bills

  1. Always with the “what Pittsburgh did wrong”…. why not ask “what did Buffalo do right”, or “what did buffalo do to cause Pittsburgh to play like that”.

    It’s almost like Pittsburgh lost as opposed to Buffalo won.

  3. They are only doing what Tomlin teams do. I affectionately call it the Tomlin Special. Underprepared, Underperform, No adjustments, Poor tackling, Poor Coverage, Play down to competitions. IT HAPPENS EVER YEAR FOR THE LAST DECADE.

  4. They’ve been laying eggs on the field for the last month. Expect that to continue as they finish the season looking more like the Jets.

  5. Bills fans have very tender feelings. The Bills deserved to win…..period. They got some help from the refs at the end of the first half and on Bens second interception. The Steelers lost it by dropping passes they should have caught and with the number of second/third stringers playing they can’t make those errors and win.

  6. billsfan716 says:
    December 15, 2020 at 12:33 pm
    That’s how it always goes it seems. Thought it would be changing by now but guess not. 7 wins over teams with a winning record and barely any respect

    Go Bills

