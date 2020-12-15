NFL announces eight finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

The NFL announced the eight finalists for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday.

It is the seventh year that the league has given out the award to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.” It is named for founding owner of the Steelers Art Rooney Sr.

The finalists feature four players from each conference. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Colts defensive end Justin Houston, and Patriots receiver Matthew Slater were chosen from AFC teams. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk are on the NFC side.

Campbell and Slater were both finalists last year. Running back Adrian Peterson won the award in 2019 and joined Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson, and Larry Fitzgerald on the list of recipients.