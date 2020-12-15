NFL continues to review allegations against Bears DE Mario Edwards

Getty Images

An October road game in Carolina has led to an off-field complication for Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

TMZ reports that Edwards faces allegations of assault. A woman who contends that she had a dating relationship with Edwards claims that Edwards became violent the night between Chicago’s October 18 game against the Panthers in Charlotte.

Edwards denies the accusations.

“Mario abhors violence against women,” Edwards’ agent, Peter Schaffer, told PFT. “I’m proud of the way he responded. He has been taught to deescalate and defuse situations, and to walk away.”

Schaffer added that this has been a “money play” from the start, with the alleged victim’s lawyer seeking a civil settlement.

An unpaid suspension could be levied by the league based on the result of the situation. Before that, the NFL could impose a paid suspension on Edwards by placing him on the Commissioner-Exempt list.

“The matter remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email regarding the question of whether a decision has been made regarding paid leave. “No determination has been made.”

Edwards had two sacks on Sunday against the Texans, and he has been one of the team’s better defensive players this season.