NFL, NFLPA announce there were 45 positive COVID-19 tests last week

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have announced the latest set of COVID-19 testing results.

In a period from December 6 – December 12, there were 41,857 tests taken by 6,960 players and team personnel. There were 45 positive test results in that group.

Players had 14 new confirmed positive tests, which is down from 18 tests in the prior week and the two-week total is down sharply from the 60 positive tests that came back over the last two weeks of November. Other team personnel had 95 positive tests in that November period and 58 over the last two weeks.

There have now been 187 confirmed positive tests for players since the league began daily testing on August 1. Other team personnel have had 328 confirmed positive tests over the same period of time.