NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 14

Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC

1. Chiefs (12-1) Clinched the AFC West.

2. Steelers (11-2) Clinched playoff berth.

3. Bills (10-3) Big lead in the AFC East.

4. Titans (9-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Browns (9-4) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

6. Colts (9-4) Still a chance in AFC South.

7. Dolphins (8-5) Still a chance in the AFC East.

***

8. Ravens (8-5) Game clear of rest of but loses tiebreaker on conference games to Miami.

9. Raiders (7-6) One game out in the wild card.

10. Patriots (6-7) Very unlikely to return to the playoffs.

11. Broncos (5-8) An extreme long shot to make the postseason.

12. Texans (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Chargers (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Bengals (2-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jaguars (1-12) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jets (0-13) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC

1. Packers (10-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.

2. Saints (10-3) Clinched a playoff berth

3. Rams (9-4) Leads the division and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seahawks.

4. Washington (6-7) One-game lead the NFC East.

5. Seahawks (9-4) First in the wild card race.

6. Buccaneers (8-5) Two games behind the Saints in the NFC South.

7. Cardinals (7-6) One-game lead for the final wild card.

***

8. Vikings (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.

9. Bears (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.

10. Lions (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.

11. 49ers (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.

12. Giants (5-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

13. Eagles (4-8-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Cowboys (4-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Falcons (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (4-9) No realistic chance in the wild card race.