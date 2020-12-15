Owners to discuss 17-game season at virtual meeting Wednesday

Getty Images

NFL owners will discuss whether to expand the regular season to 17 games for 2021 at their regularly scheduled winter meetings Wednesday. That part already was known.

But owners might not vote on the issue at their virtual meeting, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports. Maske’s source said he was “not sure” whether the 17-game regular season would come to a vote.

The expansion of the regular season by one game was allowed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement the union ratified in March. The CBA, though, does not require the expansion for next season.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily reported last week that the 17-game regular season was “far less certain” that it was before the pandemic.

But as Mike Florio has pointed out, the ongoing broadcast-rights negotiations always were a factor in whether the extra games would arrive in 2021, 2022, or beyond.