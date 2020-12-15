Raiders put Henry Ruggs on COVID-19 list, sign Vic Beasley to active roster

Getty Images

The Raiders may be missing a handful of defensive players against the Chargers on Thursday and they’ll definitely be without wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. It’s not known if Ruggs is on the list for a positive test or because he was a close contact to someone who tested positive, but the time remaining before Thursday will leave him out for the week.

Ruggs has 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Raiders filled his spot on the open roster by signing defensive end Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad. Beasley has played in two games for the Raiders since signing to the practice squad in November. He has been credited with one tackle.

Another in-season acquisition may join him on the roster soon. Defensive end Takk McKinley has been designated to return from injured reserve. McKinley was waived by the Falcons and failed physicals with the Bengals and 49ers before joining the Raiders last month.