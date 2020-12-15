Ravens activate Dez Bryant from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant is back on the Ravens’ active roster.

Bryant was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Thursday and the team announced that he was activated on Tuesday. Bryant was warming up for the team’s Week 13 game against the Cowboys when the league pulled him from the field because of a positive test.

Before going on the reserve list, Bryant tweeted that he had multiple negative tests after his positive one. While that raised the possibility of a false positive, but he still wound up being moved off the active roster and missing Monday’s game against the Browns.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week that Bryant remains in the team’s plans. The veteran wideout has four catches for 28 yards in three games with the team.

The Ravens also announced that cornerback Terrell Bonds has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Bonds remains on the injured reserve list, however.