Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley’s knee injury viewed as minor

Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley had to enter Monday night’s game when Lamar Jackson went to the locker room with cramps, but McSorley exited with a knee injury. Fortunately, that injury is not viewed as serious.

McSorley suffered only a minor knee injury and will be week to week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Even a minor injury, however, means the Ravens need a new backup quarterback. With Robert Griffin III on injured reserve, the Ravens only have Jackson and McSorley on the active roster. Assuming McSorley can’t go this week, the Ravens will most likely call up quarterback Tyler Huntley from the practice squad.

McSorley has played briefly in each of the last two games, completing three of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.