Ravens put Trace McSorley on injured reserve

Getty Images

Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley will miss the rest of the regular season.

McSorley has been placed on injured reserve. That means he’s out for at least three weeks, which would mean he’s done for the regular season but could return for the postseason.

The Ravens turned to McSorley briefly on Monday night when Lamar Jackson went to the locker room with cramps. McSorley is the Ravens’ third-string quarterback, but their second-string quarterback, Robert Griffin III, was already on injured reserve.

Baltimore will presumably call up quarterback Tyler Huntley from the practice squad to back Jackson up while Griffin and McSorley are out.