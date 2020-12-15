Report: DeVante Parker has slight hamstring strain

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be monitoring multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball this week, including the one wide receiver DeVante Parker picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Parker was limited to 27 snaps due to a hamstring injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Parker has a “slight” hamstring strain and that his status for this Sunday against the Patriots is up in the air as a result.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is also dealing with a hamstring injury, tight end Mike Gesicki hurt his shoulder, and running back Myles Gaskin is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They are the team’s four leading receivers and Preston Williams, who is on injured reserve, is tied for fifth. Between them, the have accounted for 181 of the team’s 288 receptions on the year.

Wideout Isaiah Ford last played in Week 8 and is tied with Williams with 18 catches. He was traded to the Patriots, cut by New England, and re-signed to Miami’s practice squad since his last appearance.