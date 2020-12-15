Report: Washington optimistic Alex Smith can play this week

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that he’s confident Dwayne Haskins will be ready to play if Alex Smith‘s calf strain keeps him out against the Seahawks this weekend, but the team reportedly doesn’t think that’s how things will play out.

Rivera didn’t offer much of an update on Smith’s condition on Monday, but said on Sunday that Smith was held out of the rest of the win over the 49ers out of an abundance of caution. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is optimistic that he will be able to play.

Pelissero added that Smith will be given rest during the week in order to make sure that remains the case, so he’s likely to be a limited participant in practice if he takes part in sessions at all.

The Football Team has won four straight with Smith in the starting lineup and their defense has forced eight turnovers in the last four games. Whether Smith or Haskins winds up getting the start, keeping things going on that side of the field will be essential to keeping the winning streak alive.