Rod Marinelli: I want to see discipline, great energy, and gang tackling from Raiders defense

Getty Images

Rod Marinelli has taken over as the Raiders interim defensive coordinator after the club fired Paul Guenther. The Raiders are still alive in the AFC playoff race at 7-6, but have a lot of work to do following consecutive games surrendering over 200 yards rushing.

In his first press conference as interim DC, Marinelli said Guenther left a “great base here.” Because only three games remain in the season — the first of which will be against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football — there’s not much time to reinvent Las Vegas’ defense.

“The things we’ve got to do, especially in our run (game), we’ve just go to do our job,” Marinelli said Tuesday. “We just go back, don’t change anything, just keep trying to get better at it — especially in a short week.”

Marinelli repeatedly said he wants to see Las Vegas excel at things requiring no talent. Things like effort, not jumping offsides, playing with tempo, and gang tackling.

“It’s having an attitude and the will to do that,” Marinelli said. “When you play together, and you play fast, and you know what you’re dong, I think you’ve got a chance to create great energy and hopefully create takeaways down the field.”

The Raiders could use more sacks and turnovers. Only Tennessee (14) has fewer than Las Vegas’ 15 sacks. The Raiders are tied with the Chargers at No. 22 with 15 takeaways.