Ronald Jones having pin placed in fractured pinky

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that running back Ronald Jones may have fractured his pinky finger in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and that he could need a pin surgically inserted in the bone to help with healing.

There’s now confirmation on both those fronts. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Jones is set for surgery to insert the aforementioned pin on Tuesday.

There’s no word on when Jones will be able to resume football activities. Wide receiver Chris Godwin had a similar procedure this season and missed one game before he was able to return to action.

If Jones is out, the Bucs will have LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn available in the backfield against the Falcons.