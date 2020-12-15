Safety on last play led to tough beat for Browns bettors

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns were able to run one play after Justin Tucker‘s field goal put the Ravens up 45-42 with two seconds to play in Monday night’s game.

Baker Mayfield completed a short pass to Kareem Hunt and then the Browns started a series of laterals in hopes of pulling a rabbit out of their hat. It wasn’t meant to be, however. The ball found its way to wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the end zone and the game ended when he was forced out of bounds.

That meant the Ravens scored a safety that proved meaningless to the outcome of the game, but moving to a 47-42 final was meaningful for a lot of bettors. Baltimore was favored by three points, which meant that a push became either a miraculous win or a brutal beat for those who wagered on the point spread.

The safety was just the second after a completed pass in NFL history and it was the final twist in a wild fourth quarter that won’t be forgotten anytime soon by those who had their money on the line.