Seahawks won’t have fans for final regular-season home game

Getty Images

The Seahawks, who long have had one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, will finish the season without fans at Lumen Field.

The team announced Tuesday that the stadium will remain empty when they host the Rams in their final regular-season home game of the 2020 season.

“With COVID-19 cases remaining high in Washington state, the team’s priority remains the well-being of fans, players, staff and the community, and as a result there will be no fans when the Seahawks and Rams clash on December 27 in a game with big NFC West implications,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

The Seahawks are 6-1 at home, and a victory over the Rams would give them their best home record since 2016.