Sean McVay not worried about Rams losing focus for Jets

The Jets may be 0-13, but Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t worried about his team losing focus and concentration on the task at hand this week.

Los Angeles is 9-4 and currently has the lead in the NFC West through its tiebreaker over Seattle. With the league’s No. 1 total defense, No. 1 passing defense, and No. 3 rushing defense, the Rams should be able to handle the Jets — owners of the league’s worst offense.

But McVay said Monday that the Rams cannot take anything for granted, especially because they haven’t secured a spot in the postseason. And the Jets have shown they can compete.

“When you flip the film on, you look at it no further than a Raiders team that’s going wire to wire with them and it takes a 46-yard touchdown pass at the end of regulation,” McVay said in his Monday press conference. “That’s a team that’s beat the Chiefs, that’s beat the Saints — two teams that are in the one or the two seed for the AFC and the NFC.

“I do not worry about the maturity of this team to understand the focus and concentration that’s required to come away with a win regardless of who the opponent is.”

The Rams have gone 1-2 against AFC East opponents this year, but their two losses were to the Bills and Dolphins — two teams that currently look like they’re headed to the postseason.