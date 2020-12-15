Shane Steichen on running with no timeouts: We’re moving on to Vegas and I’ve got to be better, too

Getty Images

On Monday, head coach Anthony Lynn said the offensive play-calling issues the Chargers have experienced in two of their last three games would be an “easy fix.”

That is to say, after offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called a run on third-and-1 with no timeouts and 22 seconds left in the second quarter, Lynn presumably made it clear to Steichen he shouldn’t do that any longer.

In his Tuesday press conference, Steichen was asked for his perspective on what happened at the end of the first half in Sunday’s game. But Steichen didn’t say much.

“I think coach [Lynn] addressed the situation earlier with you guys,” Steichen said. “We’re moving on to Vegas. And I’ve got to be better, too.”

Lynn noted on Monday that he doesn’t plan to change offensive play callers this season and that he has “all the confidence” in Steichen. But the coordinator is right in that he clearly has to be better in those situations.