Steelers sign Danny Isidora off Chiefs practice squad

The Steelers are banged up along the offensive line, so they plucked a player off the Chiefs’ practice squad on Tuesday to bolster their depth.

The team announced that they have signed guard Danny Isidora to their 53-man roster. They opened the spot by putting left guard Matt Feiler on injured reserve.

Feiler suffered a pectoral injury during the team’s loss to the Bills last Sunday night. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he would be moved off the active roster.

Tomlin also said that right tackle Chuks Okorafor (ankle) and guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) may be limited participants in practice this week.

Isidora played in one game for the Chiefs this season. The 2017 Vikings fifth-round pick made six starts with the Vikings and Dolphins in the first three years of his career.