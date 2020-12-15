Taron Johnson limited on Bills first injury report of the week

USA Today Sports

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had a pick six in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, but had to exit the game in the second half after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

But if Buffalo had conducted a full practice on Tuesday, Johnson would have been back on the field.

The Bills play the Broncos on Saturday, which means their injury reports are moved up a day. Buffalo’s first report of the week comes from a walk-through.

The club listed Johnson (concussion) as limited, a good sign for his potential availability.

Linebacker Tremaine Edwards (foot) and tight end Lee Smith (knee) were also limited. Quarterback Jake Fromm was listed as limited, too, but he’s the Bills’ quarantined quarterback.

Safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) remains sidelined after missing Sunday’s game, as he did not participate.

Quarterback Josh Allen (knee/ankle) was full.