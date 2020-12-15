Texans claim Dontrell Hilliard off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans claimed running back Dontrell Hilliard off waivers from the Browns on Tuesday.

Hilliard played five games for the Browns, seeing action on 22 offensive snaps and 74 on special teams. He had five carries for 19 yards and one reception for 2 yards.

In three seasons with the Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Hilliard played 30 games. He had 22 rushes for 97 yards and two touchdowns and 22 catches for 199 yards.

The Texans also protected four players on the practice squad, according to the NFL’s transactions report. Defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and receivers Chad Hansen, Steven Mitchell and Damion Ratley can’t sign with another team this week.