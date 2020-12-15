The Spring League wraps up its season with title game Tuesday

Getty Images

When the Alliance of American Football and then the XFL folded, The Spring League regained its title as the premier professional football development league.

TSL will wrap up its season Tuesday night with its championship game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. FOX will broadcast the game with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Generals and the Aviators, the top teams in the six-team league, will play for the title. Quarterback Bryan Scott and special teams ace Matt Sexton are among players featured in the game.

TSL uses a central location for its six teams, allowing NFL scouts to evaluate all the league’s players at one site. Since its launch in 2017, the TSL has had more than 200 players who have signed with NFL and CFL teams.

TSL touts itself as a developmental platform for players, a training ground for prospective coaches, referees and front office personnel, and an incubator to experiment with potential rule changes and new technologies.