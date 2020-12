USA TODAY Sports

Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton has not played since Week 7. It appears he will return to action this week.

The Titans are activating Fulton from injured reserve Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The team’s second-round choice injured a knee in the loss to the Steelers.

The Titans designated him to return to practice Nov. 25.

Fulton has 15 tackles and an interception in five games, having missed the win over the Bills after coming off the COVID-19 list.