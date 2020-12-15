Two companies cited in death of construction worker at SoFi Stadium

Getty Images

A pair of companies were cited for violations in the death of a construction worker at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. in June.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Fabritec Structures LLC and ZD Inspections LLC were given a total of five citations with penalties of up to $54,000 in the death of Juan Becerra in a fall. Becerra fell an estimated 120 feet through a hole in the roof of the stadium that was not sufficiently protected.

The penalties were handed down by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Becerra’s family has sued both contractors as well as the Turner-AECOM Hunt joint construction venture, Stadco LA, over his death.

Becerra was an employee of ZD Inspections.

The citation stated that employees of Fabritec Structures created the opening and didn’t protect it with “either temporary railings and toeboards or by covers.”

“As a result … an employee of ZD Inspection LLC sustained fatal injuries when he fell through the skylight opening to the ground below,” the citation said.