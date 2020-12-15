Vikings place Kris Boyd on IR, activate Mark Fields

Getty Images

The Vikings have placed cornerback Kris Boyd on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Boyd had to exit Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay early in the contest and did not return. Now he’ll be out for the last three games of the regular season.

In his second season out of Texas, Boyd has started five games in 2020. He’s registered a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Minnesota activated cornerback Mark Fields from IR. He’s appeared in two games this year, playing 27 defensive snaps in the Vikings’ win over the Packers in Week 8.

Additionally, Minnesota signed safety Curtis Riley to the practice squad, releasing kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the squad as a corresponding move.