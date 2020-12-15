Vikings workout kickers Chandler Catanzaro, Taylor Bertolet

Getty Images

The Vikings gave Dan Bailey a second chance Sunday. He did not make the most of it.

Bailey missed all four of his kicks — three field goals and an extra point — in the 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers. That came a week after Bailey missed a field goal and two extra points against the Jaguars.

Will he get a third chance?

The Vikings cut kicker Tristan Vizcaino off the practice squad Tuesday, but they worked out Chandler Catanzaro and Taylor Bertolet this week, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Catanzaro, a five-year NFL veteran, has not played since 2018. But he has 77 games of experience with the Cardinals, Jets, Panthers and Bucs.

Bertolet has signed with four teams since being undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 but has yet to kick in a regular-season game.