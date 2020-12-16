49ers designate George Kittle for return from IR

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated tight end George Kittle was likely to return to practice this week after missing the team’s last five games with a foot injury.

Kittle’s return to on-field work became official on Wednesday. Kittle has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The tight end could be activated in time for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and has a three-week window before a decision must be made to bring him back or shut him down for the rest of the season.

Kittle has 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year. He missed two games early in the season with a knee injury.

The 49ers also announced that offensive lineman Colton McKivitz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.