Aaron Rodgers: Third MVP award would definitely mean a lot

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of just nine players to have ever won NFL Most Valuable Player honors twice.

Winning a third MVP and joining an even more exclusive club is still a goal for the 37-year old Rodgers as he is one of the favorites to win the award heading into the final three weeks of the season.

“There’s not many guys who have won three, so that would definitely mean a lot,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Zach Kruse of PackersWire.com.

In fact, there’s only been five players to have won the MVP award three times. Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown have each won the award exactly three times while Peyton Manning took home five MVPs during his 18-year NFL career. Joe Montana, Steve Young and Kurt Wagner are the other two-time winners along with Rodgers.

The 2020 MVP award seems likely to either end up as Rodgers’ third or the second time Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken home the honor. With the three games left, the two quarterbacks are the favorites to win the award at season’s end.

Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career. He leads the league in passing touchdowns with 39 and could break his single-season record of 45 by the end of the year. He’s accomplished that while throwing just four interceptions and racking up 3,685 yards through 13 games. He also leads the league is passer rating at 119.7.

Mahomes is having a fantastic year as well. He leads the league in passing yards with 4,208 and has thrown 33 touchdowns with just five interceptions, three of which came last weekend against Miami.

Rodgers subscribes to the textual meaning of the award. It should go to the player that is the most valuable to his team in a given season. Rodgers said he is glad to be back in the conversation after a comparatively down last two seasons statistically. But he feels his spot in the running this year reflects the way he’s played and lifted the Packers to the top of the NFC race.

“I think it should live up to what it stands for as an acronym,” Rodgers said. “It’s that person who is most valuable to their team. I feel like that’s why I should be in the competition most years, and this year especially.”