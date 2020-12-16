Adam Gase feels like he’s let Christopher Johnson down

Getty Images

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson offered head coach Adam Gase a vote of confidence after the team’s Week 1 loss to the Bills and he has resisted calls for the team to dismiss Gase over the course of 12 more losses this year.

Gase is now 7-22 with the Jets since being hired ahead of the 2019 season and he said on Wednesday that he feels bad that he has not been able to repay Johnson’s support with more on-field success. That admission came in response to a question on a videoconference about whether he feels he’s let Johnson down this season.

“Yes. Try to figure out where things went wrong, what can we change . . . You’re trying to evaluate these things as you go and adjust to try to fix whatever the issue would be for that month . . . At the end of the day, it’s about winning and we haven’t done that,” Gase said, via SNY. “For him not to feel a playoff feel of being competitive in December, it’s disappointing to me that we haven’t been able to do that for him.”

Johnson’s unwillingness to fire Gase during the season has left many people scratching their heads. Doing the same this offseason would put just about everyone outside the Johnson and Gase families in that position even if there’s clearly a good relationship between the two men.