Alex Smith, Antonio Gibson don’t practice Wednesday

Word this week has been that the Washington Football Team is optimistic about quarterback Alex Smith‘s chances of playing against the Seahawks despite leaving last Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a calf injury.

That report came with the caveat that Smith may be limited or out of practice altogether during the week. It was the latter on Wednesday.

Washington worked inside without reporters on hand and the team’s PR department sent word that Smith was standing with the other quarterbacks without taking part in drills. Dwayne Haskins handled the first-team work for the Football Team.

After practice, head coach Ron Rivera said, via J.P. Finley of NBCSportsWashington.com, that Smith would not have to practice to play because he’s a “smart football player.”

Running back Antonio Gibson did not practice and spent the session working with trainers. Gibson missed the 49ers game with turf toe.