Alex Smith feels “all right” but uncertain if he can play Sunday

Getty Images

Alex Smith didn’t practice Wednesday. He hopes to return to practice this week and play Sunday, but the Washington quarterback isn’t ready to commit to that.

“I feel all right,” he said Wednesday, via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “It’s early in the week, and we’ll see how it goes.

Smith added, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, that “if I feel like it’s something that prohibits or limits me, those are easy decisions.”

Smith said his right calf injury is unrelated to the gruesome right leg injury he had in 2018 that required 17 surgeries to save his leg and save his life.

“No. No. Not at all. Nope,” Smith said, via video from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “So yeah, that’s all good news. Everything down there looks great. Yeah, it was obviously a freak thing that happened coincidentally to the same leg.”

Smith wasn’t on the injury report last week, but he said the calf tightened up on him during practice leading up to the 49ers game. He tried to gut it out in the game but left before the half and did not play the second half.

Dwayne Haskins, who replaced Smith on Sunday, took the first-team reps in practice.

“It was something that was very minor last week,” Smith said. “I practiced and felt good on it all week. It was something that was for me it was there a little bit, but certainly not inhibiting to me at all. Then, in the game, definitely quickly obviously got worse to the point where it was really, really affecting me and my ability certainly dropping back and being able to decelerate and push off. I felt like it was affecting me a ton especially those last several drives. I was battling with that for me mentally, how much it was affecting me and limiting me out there.”