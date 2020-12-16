Ben Roethlisberger says report of knee concern “was a phony thing”

Getty Images

A report last week indicated that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s knee has “been bothering him for weeks” and that there is “serious concern” about it in the organization because it has been an issue for him in practices and games.

Roethlisberger’s knee was on the injury report a couple of weeks ago, but it was not on the report heading into their Week 14 loss to the Bills. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger said that there’s no reason that it should be on the report because the only issues are chronic ones that he’s been handling without the serious concern stated in the report.

“Other than just old knee and arthritis . . . [my knee] feels pretty good. That report was a phony thing,” Roethlisberger said, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com.

Roethlisberger may not be injured, but his play has slipped along with the rest of the offense over the last few weeks and they’ll need to find a way to right the ship one way or another if they want to stick around the playoffs beyond a cameo appearance.