Bill Belichick on Julian Edelman: I’d put him in the day-to-day category

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in October, but he may be returning sooner than later.

New England head coach Bill Belichick said he’d classify Edelman as “day to day” on Wednesday morning.

“When he’s ready, we’ll start him. If he’s not ready, then he’ll keep working and we’ll wait until he’s ready,” Belichick said.

The Patriots have not yet officially designated Edelman to return, which would begin his 21-day practice window to come off of injured reserve.

Edelman has 21 receptions for 315 yards in 2020. He caught eight passes for 179 yards in Week 2 against the Seahawks, but did not catch more than three passes in a game after that. Edelman also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list in November.

New England takes on Miami this week.