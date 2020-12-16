Bill Belichick to Sean McVay after Patriots’ loss to Rams: “Great job, you killed us”

Getty Images

The Rams beat the Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night, and afterward Bill Belichick couldn’t do much more than concede that Sean McVay’s team got the best of his team.

Video of their post-game handshake shows Belichick congratulating McVay and acknowledging the significant gap between their teams.

“Great job. You killed us. You had a great plan. You’ve got a good team,” Belichick told McVay.

“I appreciate it,” McVay replied. “Thanks, coach.”

Belichick was on the winning end of his previous meeting with McVay, at Super Bowl LIII. But much has changed since then, and the rematch was no contest.