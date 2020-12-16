Bills can clinch first AFC East title since 1995 this week

December 16, 2020
The Bills’ long drought without a division title can come to an end this weekend.

A win over the Broncos on Saturday afternoon is all the team needs to secure the AFC East crown for the first time since the 1995 season. According to the NFL’s release about this week’s playoff scenarios, the Bills can also wrap up the division with a Dolphins loss to the Patriots or if both they and the Dolphins tie their games.

If the Bills lose and Dolphins win, the Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a Ravens loss to the Jaguars.

Two other teams can wrap up divisional titles this weekend. The Steelers will be AFC North champs with a win over the Bengals on Monday night or a Browns loss to the Giants on Sunday night. The Saints will win the NFC South by beating the Chiefs and they can wrap it up if they lose and the Bucs lose to the Falcons.

The Buccaneers have an outside shot at clinching a playoff spot. If they win and the Bears tie the Vikings, they will advance to the postseason.

The Titans have a few paths to the postseason, but none are totally in their control. They will move on to the postseason if they beat the Lions and the Ravens lose to the Jaguars. They can also get in with a win, a Raiders loss or tie in their game against the Chargers, a Dolphins loss, and a Browns win. A final Week 15 path involves the same results for them, the Raiders, and the Dolphins along with the Titans or Browns clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

It’s more straightforward for the Rams and Seahawks. They are both in the playoffs with a win or if the Bears and Vikings tie. The NFC West cannot be settled this weekend, however.

  1. I’m sure that sounds like a long time to other fans. Let me just confirm: that is a VERY LONG TIME.

    It certainly hasn’t been easy being a fan of this team, particularly through a 2 decade run of a division foe who happened to have the GOAT QB and coach. But a season like this makes it all worth it, as does the promise that the Bills are built around a young QB and core that can keep them contending for many years going forward.

    We’re back!

  3. I appreciate you, billsrthefuture. If anything sums up life as a Bills fan it’s the fact that 25 years of suffering “makes it all worth it” and we’re only in December. For all we know the Bills will lose in the first round of the playoffs and it’s still been a wildly successful season for that franchise. I have no hatred for the Bills even though my team resides in the AFC East. I hope they make a run to the Super Bowl. I’d love to see them knock off Pittsburgh and/or Kansas City along the way. Circle the wagons!

  4. I was a Junior in High School the last time the Bills won the AFC East… and I have a 19 year old daughter to give you a little perspective. 25 freaking years ago! Hopefully they leave Denver with a W on Saturday and put an end to that 25 year old curse!

