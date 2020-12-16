Bills can clinch first AFC East title since 1995 this week

Getty Images

The Bills’ long drought without a division title can come to an end this weekend.

A win over the Broncos on Saturday afternoon is all the team needs to secure the AFC East crown for the first time since the 1995 season. According to the NFL’s release about this week’s playoff scenarios, the Bills can also wrap up the division with a Dolphins loss to the Patriots or if both they and the Dolphins tie their games.

If the Bills lose and Dolphins win, the Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a Ravens loss to the Jaguars.

Two other teams can wrap up divisional titles this weekend. The Steelers will be AFC North champs with a win over the Bengals on Monday night or a Browns loss to the Giants on Sunday night. The Saints will win the NFC South by beating the Chiefs and they can wrap it up if they lose and the Bucs lose to the Falcons.

The Buccaneers have an outside shot at clinching a playoff spot. If they win and the Bears tie the Vikings, they will advance to the postseason.

The Titans have a few paths to the postseason, but none are totally in their control. They will move on to the postseason if they beat the Lions and the Ravens lose to the Jaguars. They can also get in with a win, a Raiders loss or tie in their game against the Chargers, a Dolphins loss, and a Browns win. A final Week 15 path involves the same results for them, the Raiders, and the Dolphins along with the Titans or Browns clinching the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

It’s more straightforward for the Rams and Seahawks. They are both in the playoffs with a win or if the Bears and Vikings tie. The NFC West cannot be settled this weekend, however.