Brian Flores: Patriots will be “very good challenge” for Tua Tagovailoa

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved to 21-5 when facing rookie quarterbacks since the start of the 2000 season when the Patriots beat the Chargers earlier this season.

Some of those wins came with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the New England defensive coaching staff, so he has first-hand knowledge of how difficult Belichick can make life for first-year signal callers. Flores is coaching such a player in Tua Tagovailoa and he was asked on Wednesday if he thinks Tagovailoa is going to see things he’s never seen before when the two AFC East teams square off on Sunday.

“There is no way he’s seen everything he’s likely to see. He’s so young in his career. This is going to be a very good challenge,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Justin Herbert had a miserable day in the Chargers’ 45-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 13, so we’ll see if Flores’ history with Belichick helps him set Tagovailoa up for more success in Miami this weekend.