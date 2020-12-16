Broncos sign Parnell Motley off 49ers practice squad, activate Jeff Driskel from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Broncos have signed cornerback Parnell Motley off the 49ers practice squad.

Denver will be Motley’s third team this season after going undrafted out of Oklahoma. Motley appeared in two games for the Buccaneers, playing a total of 22 special teams snaps. He signed with the 49ers but they waived him and re-signed him to their practice squad in October.

He’s going to a team that needs corners. Denver placed cornerbacks Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver on injured reserve on Wednesday after each tore an ACL against the Panthers last Sunday.

The Broncos also activated quarterback Jeff Driskel off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on it Nov. 26. All of Denver’s other QBs were determined to be close contacts, which in turn made them ineligible to play in the club’s Week 12 loss to New Orleans.