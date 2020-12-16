Bruce Arians expects Ronald Jones to practice later this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones had pins inserted in his fractured pinky on Tuesday, but he has not been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Falcons.

Jones did not take part in practice on Wednesday, but head coach Bruce Arians said that he expects Jones to practice before the week is out. Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that an attempt to practice will come “hopefully tomorrow but definitely Friday.”

Wide receiver Chris Godwin missed a game earlier this year after having pins inserted in a broken finger, but Arians said that’s not a clear comparison to Jones because there were fewer pins inserted into Jones’ finger.

Arians also said that Leonard Fournettee will be the lead back if Jones can’t play. Fournette was inactive with LeSean McCoy serving as the No. 2 back last Sunday.