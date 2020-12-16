Buccaneers place Ronald Jones on COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones‘ status for Week 15 was already up in the air due to his fractured pinky. Now it’s further in doubt, as Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon.

Whether Jones had a positive test or is a close contact is not currently known.

Jones is the fourth Tampa Bay player to be placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining specialists kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner.

Jones has started all 13 games for the Buccaneers this season, rushing for 900 yards with six touchdowns. He’s also caught 28 passes for 165 yards with one receiving TD.