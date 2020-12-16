Cam Akers named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

It’s been nearly a week since Rams running back Cam Akers last played a game, but his effort against the Patriots in Week 14 left a strong impression.

Akers ran 29 times for 171 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards in a 24-3 win that moved the Rams to 9-4 on the season.

That effort was enough for the NFL to name Akers the NFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the first time he’s taken the award and it’s the first time that any Rams rookie has taken the weekly honor since quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did it in 2005.

The outing marked Akers’ season-high in rushing yards. The second-round pick has 109 carries for 528 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 72 yards on the season.