Cardinals designate Josh Mauro, Darrell Daniels for return from IR

The Cardinals may get a couple of players back to help with their push for a playoff spot.

The team announced on Wednesday that defensive end Josh Mauro and tight end Darrell Daniels have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players will have 21 days to practice before the team must make a call on activating them or shutting them down for the season.

Mauro signed with the team in October and played in three games before landing on IR with a hamstring injury. He had five tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss in those appearances.

Daniels has an ankle injury and last played in Week 10. He has six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown this season.