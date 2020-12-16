Christian McCaffrey, Russell Okung did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule already said this week he didn’t expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play this week and Wednesday’s practice didn’t bring any more optimism.

Per Bill Voth of the Panthers’ official website, McCaffrey was at practice in cleats and a jersey. But McCaffrey officially did not participate on the club’s Wednesday injury report.

After practice, Rhule reiterated his doubt that McCaffrey will play against the Packers on Saturday. But Rhule said there’s a chance McCaffrey could be back for Washington in Week 16.

“He’s making a great effort to come back and play. I think he wants to play,” Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

McCaffrey suffered the thigh injury last week in practice, and didn’t play last Sunday’s game against the Broncos. He had just recovered from a shoulder injury that made him miss three games. McCaffrey was sidelined for six games earlier this season by a high-ankle sprain.

Panthers left tackle Russell Okung (calf) also did not practice on Wednesday. He was limited for Tuesday’s session. Rhule said Trent Scott would start in Okung’s place on Saturday if necessary.

Rookie safety Kenny Robinson (illness) also did not practice for Carolina on Wednesday.