Colts place Ibraheim Campbell on COVID-19 reserve list

The Colts placed rookie linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s game against the Raiders. They elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Campbell now has joined Glasgow on the COVID-19 list.

The team announced it has placed Glasgow on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

It is unknown whether Campbell tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

Campbell has played four games this season. He saw action on 19 special teams snaps Sunday and made one tackle. He played 41 special teams snaps in the other three games he appeared in this season.

He has played 57 games with 15 starts in his career.