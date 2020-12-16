Daniel Jones has a sprained ankle, too

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants face the Browns in prime time this weekend. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be on track to play, despite being injured.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday that Jones has “another lower leg issue,” in addition to the hamstring injury that caused him to miss a Week 13 win over Seattle. Per multiple reports, the “lower leg issue” is a sprained ankle.

Judge said that Jones didn’t aggravate the hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to Arizona (our lying eyes suggest otherwise), and Judge explained the decision-making process regarding the question of whether Jones will suit up and play.

“If he can defend himself properly in the pocket, if he’s not at risk beyond any normal game, then we’ll give him the opportunity to play,” Judge said, adding that he hasn’t decided whether Jones or Colt McCoy will play.

Whoever plays, that matchup with have intrigued against Cleveland. The Browns drafted McCoy, and he played there for two years, the only team with which he served as a full-time starter. As to Jones, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told GQ last year that the Giants’ decision to make Jones the sixth overall pick in the draft “blows my mind,” because of his losing record in college at Duke.