Daniel Jones limited in practice, with his availability in doubt

Daniel Jones was limited in Wednesday’s practice with both a hamstring injury and an ankle injury. Jones injured his right hamstring against the Bengals on Nov. 29, and after missing one game, returned to the lineup and tried to play through it Sunday.

He injured his left ankle on “a hit in the pocket” in the loss to the Cardinals. Jones got up limping after a Haason Reddick sack that forced a Jones fumble with 7:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, but it’s unclear whether he injured it on that play or earlier in the game.

In any event, Jones’ availability for Sunday is uncertain.

“I haven’t decided either way with Daniel,” Giants coach Joe Judge said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I’ll go ahead and answer that right now.”

Last week, Jones was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full practice participant on Friday and starting against Arizona. It was clear Jones wasn’t close to 100 percent, finishing a game without a rushing attempt for the first time.

Judge has said he has no regrets playing Jones.

The second-year quarterback was asked Wednesday if he is hurting the Giants by playing hurt. Colt McCoy started against the Seahawks in Week 13, and the Giants won.

“That’s not a decision that’s up to me,” Jones said. “I don’t make those decisions. My job is to prepare to play and do everything I can to be prepared. So I’m working as hard as I can to get healthy.”

Jones said his ankle is “sore,” but added, “I certainly feel I can play.”

“My job is to play,” Jones said. “My job is to prepare to play and to play when I can play. That’s what I’m in control of. That’s where my mind is. Right now, I have to do everything I can to prepare mentally and physically to play. That’s where I’m focused.”