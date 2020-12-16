Darrell Bevell “totally comfortable” with Matthew Stafford playing without practicing this week

Getty Images

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford will not practice on Wednesday, as he continues to recover from a ribs injury.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell reiterated that the team will take the decision whether to play Stafford in Sunday’s game against the Titans until the end of the week — even if Stafford does not participate in a practice.

“Gonna see how he does. I’m totally comfortable with him not practicing and [then] playing in the game, I’ve seen him do it,” Bevell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

If Stafford is unable to play, Chase Daniel would presumably start against the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win plus a little help from other teams around the league.