Denzel Ward, Austin Hooper to practice Wednesday, Wyatt Teller will not

Getty Images

There’s good news and bad news on the injury front for the Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and tight end Austin Hooper (neck) will return to practice on Wednesday. But right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) will not be on the field.

Cleveland’s top corner, Ward hasn’t played since the Browns’ win over the Eagles in Week 11. Wednesday will be his first practice since suffering the calf injury. He has two picks and 15 passes defensed in 2020.

Hooper appeared on Cleveland’s injury report last week when he didn’t practice Friday and Saturday. He was questionable for Monday’s game, but didn’t play. In his first season with the Browns, Hooper has 30 receptions for 286 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games.

Teller was on the field for 94 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps Monday night, but won’t practice on Wednesday. Stefanski called the right guard day-to-day. Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski said the ankle injury is unrelated to the calf injury Teller suffered earlier this season.