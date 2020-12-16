Derrick Henry’s MVP odds suddenly improve

USA TODAY Sports

In the immediate aftermath of Week 14, Titans running back Derrick Henry‘s odds to win the league MVP award remained at +10000. They’ve now improved, significantly.

Presumably due to the wagers made by those who regard Henry at +10000 as great value, Henry’s odds are now +6600.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also has seen his number move from -285 to -225. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also has had an adjustment in his odds from +185 to +170.

Elsewhere on the list, Bills quarterback Josh Allen dropped from +1600 to +2000, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has endured a free fall from +1800 to +5500.

Again, all of these changes happened without any other games being played by the candidates mentioned above.

Henry’s candidacy will become more and more compelling if he rack up huge yards on Sunday against the Lions and then the following Sunday night against the Packers. If he can pick up 368 over the next two games, he’ll be at 1,900 for the regular-season finale against the Texans — putting Henry 205 yards from the single-season record.