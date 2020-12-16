Diontae Spencer is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Broncos got a big play from punt returner Diontae Spencer early in last Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Denver punted to start the game and Spencer stepped up after Carolina did the same after their first possession. Spencer fielded the punt and then took the ball 83 yards for a touchdown that put the Broncos up 6-0. There would be plenty of action from that point, but his big play loomed large in a 32-27 Denver win.

Spencer has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week as a result of his performance. It’s the first time that Spencer has nabbed the prize and he joins kicker Brandon McManus as Broncos players to take the special teams honors this season.

Spencer is averaging 17.5 yards per punt return after last Sunday’s big play. He’s also averaging 17.1 yards per kickoff return.